Arachnophobia Remake Coming From Freaky Director Christopher Landon

I've said it before and I'll say it again — Christopher Landon is the type of horror director who should be allowed to make whatever he wants, whenever, for the rest of eternity. It seems as if I'm going to get my wish, as the prolific horror creative behind the "Happy Death Day" movies, the body swap slasher "Freaky," and most of the "Paranormal Activity" films, has been announced as the writer-director for the Amblin Partner remake of "Arachnophobia." The film is being produced by James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster, alongside Amblin. Frank Marshall, the franchise producer of "Jurassic World" and the original director of the 1990 spider flick is serving as an executive producer as well.

A fan-favorite horror-comedy, "Arachnophobia" tells the story of a small town in rural California that is infested by deadly, poisonous spiders from South America after they stowed away in the coffin of a nature photographer who died on assignment. Jeff Daniels stars as Dr. Ross Jennings, a family physician with a deep phobia of spiders who must join forces with exterminator Delbert McClintock (John Goodman) to destroy the spiders killing their town. Christopher Landon knows how to make one hell of a horror movie, consistently bringing the perfect balance of funnies along with the frights. A film like "Arachnophobia" fits nicely in his wheelhouse, and it's exciting to think about what an animals-run-amok/environmental horror movie from Landon might look like. Tackling such a well-loved film might be intimidating to the average director, but if anyone can pull it off, it's Christopher Landon.