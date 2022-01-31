The Happy Death Day Movies Are Getting A Loaded 4K Blu-Ray Set

2017's "Happy Death Day" and its 2019 sequel "Happy Death Day 2U" are some of my favorite horror films. I'm an absolute scaredy cat, so having a smart film series with a great heroine that didn't give me nightmares and kept me wildly entertained was pretty great. (Time to greenlight that third movie, Blumhouse!) Now Shout Factory has a new 4K Blu-ray set coming out that is pretty spectacular. (Disclosure: I have done a bunch of voiceovers for Shout Factory DVD releases in the past, but they were not horror-related.)

The first film, with a very strong nod to "Groundhog Day" (something it acknowledges in the film itself), tells the story of Tree Gelbman, a college student who has to solve a murder — her own — and relive her death day over and over to do it. The premise isn't new, but the clever way writer/director Christopher Landon managed it is fresh and really, really funny. It's got a great cast including Jessica Rothe as Tree, Israel Broussard, and Ruby Modine. This is one I definitely want to revisit. (I will admit to having one or two disturbing dreams about that baby mask. It's ... upsetting.)