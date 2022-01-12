Sam Raimi-Produced Boy Kills World Loses Samara Weaving But Gains Jessica Rothe
Well, this is what you call an embarrassment of riches. Sam Raimi and Roy Lee are producing the film "Boy Kills World," and they've had an actress change. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the person playing one of the lead roles in the film, Samara Weaving, has just been replaced by Jessica Rothe. These two actresses are fantastic, and it's hard to argue that one of them could have been better than the other. The change comes because of Weaving's scheduling conflicts.
"Boy Kills World" is a revenge fantasy that also stars Bill Skarsgard ("It," "It: Chapter Two," "Eternals." In addition, we have Yayan Ruhian from "John Wick 3" and "The Raid: Redemption," Andrew Koji from "Warrior" and "Snake Eyes," and Isaiah Mustafa from "It: Chapter Two" and "Shadowhunters."
Rothe will play an assassin named June 27 against Skarsgard's Boy. Ruhian is reportedly his mentor. Production on "Boy Kills World" will begin in South Africa on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2022.
An Embarrassment of Riches
Samara Weaving starred in the horror romp "Ready or Not," Hulu's wellness industry series "Nine Perfect Strangers," and "Bill & Ted Face the Music." Jessica Rothe has appeared in "La La Land," "All My Life," and Gillian Flynn's series "Utopia." She's also playing the lead in "Valley Girl." The thing I love most from her body of work, though, is "Happy Death Day." I'm not a huge horror aficionado, but that film was an absolute joy. Rothe carried that role so well, and I'm thrilled to see her taking on something like this.
According to THR, "Boy Kills World" is described this way:
"A one-of-a-kind action spectacle set in a dystopian fever dream reality. Boy is a deaf-mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, Boy escapes to the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death."
Raimi Productions, Vertigo Entertainment, Nthibah Pictures, and Hammerstone Studios will produce the film. "Boy Kills World" will be directed by Moritz Mohr. Sam Raimi, of course, has a little project you might have heard of coming out soon-ish called "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." As far as we know right now, the Marvel film will hit theaters on March 25, 2022. There is no release date set yet for "Boy Kills World."