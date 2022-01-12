Sam Raimi-Produced Boy Kills World Loses Samara Weaving But Gains Jessica Rothe

Well, this is what you call an embarrassment of riches. Sam Raimi and Roy Lee are producing the film "Boy Kills World," and they've had an actress change. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the person playing one of the lead roles in the film, Samara Weaving, has just been replaced by Jessica Rothe. These two actresses are fantastic, and it's hard to argue that one of them could have been better than the other. The change comes because of Weaving's scheduling conflicts.

"Boy Kills World" is a revenge fantasy that also stars Bill Skarsgard ("It," "It: Chapter Two," "Eternals." In addition, we have Yayan Ruhian from "John Wick 3" and "The Raid: Redemption," Andrew Koji from "Warrior" and "Snake Eyes," and Isaiah Mustafa from "It: Chapter Two" and "Shadowhunters."

Rothe will play an assassin named June 27 against Skarsgard's Boy. Ruhian is reportedly his mentor. Production on "Boy Kills World" will begin in South Africa on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2022.