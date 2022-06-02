Watch A Handy Recap Of The Boys Seasons 1 And 2 Before The Third Season Premiere

Attempting to keep track of all the various new shows available to watch on a weekly basis in this era of Too Much TV was already hard enough to begin with. Then came the initial pandemic shutdown in the early months of 2020, which completely overturned all the carefully laid plans throughout the industry — especially when it comes to television scheduling. At least partially as a result of this, season 3 of Prime Video's smash-hit superhero satire "The Boys" is arriving almost two years after the season 2 finale aired in October of 2020. That's a lot of time to expect fans to keep all the complicated and twisty plot developments from previous seasons in mind, to say the least, and that's not even getting into all the real-world events that have happened in the interim which rendered our very concept of the passing of time pretty much obsolete. It's been a wild last few years, is what I'm saying!

Thankfully, the creative and marketing team behind "The Boys" seem well aware of this predicament. Most viewers can't quite set aside the time to revisit an entire season (or two, in the case of "The Boys"!) in order to refresh their memory for where things will pick up starting with tomorrow's season 3 premiere, to state the obvious. And, admittedly, sites like /Film can only go so far in our own attempts to remind fans of the most major events that happened previously (if that sounded like a shameless prelude to linking back to our article on exactly that topic, you would be correct).

Luckily, the helpful folks over at Prime Video have released a new rapid-fire recap bringing all of us up to speed on everything that transpired in seasons 1 and 2.