Sadie Sink Reveals The Song That Could Get Her Out Of The Upside Down

Hello. This is a spoiler warning for "Stranger Things" season 4, specifically episode 4, "Dear Billy." You have been warned.

Music has always been important in the world of "Stranger Things," but the soundtrack to season 4 wouldn't be the same without Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)." Max (Said Sink) has been through a lot after last season's battle at Starcourt Mall which resulted in the death of her stepbrother Billy, and one of the ways she's found solace through it all has been music. "Running Up That Hill" off of Bush's "Hounds of Love" album is Max's favorite song, and the power of Kate Bush shows up in a big way at the end of "Dear Billy." Max finds herself the target of Vecna, who, in a very Freddy Krueger-esque manner, gets into the subconscious of his victims, torturing them in the Upside Down while horrified onlookers watch as their loved ones' bodies distort and perish before their eyes, unable to stop it.

Thanks to some trusty detective work by Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Robin (Maya Hawke), the gang learns that music can help bring people in Vecna's clutches back to reality, not unlike the way The Clash's "Should I Stay or Should I Go" was utilized in the first season to connect Will Byers to his friends on the other side. As soon as Max can hear "Running Up That Hill" through her headphones, she's able to open a portal out of the Upside Down and run to safety. As for actress Sadie Sink, she has a musical anchor of her own.