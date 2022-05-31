Vecna On Stranger Things Took Inspiration From Another Prestige TV Villain

It seems like a great idea, and it obviously worked. Vecna is terrifying, and now that we know he was once One, you can see it in his face. It makes me shudder just thinking about it.

Vecna was designed by "Stranger Things" senior concept illustrator Michael Maher Jr. and was based on Freddy Kruger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street." Very fitting, considering that One's father, Victor Creel, is played by the original Freddy, Robert Englund. The plan was to have Vecna be almost completely practical in terms of effects, so a team of 15 to 20 people, according to the site, created a full body cast from Campbell Bower, then an entire body sculpt. (The Night King was largely head and shoulders.) Gower said this was "the most extensive sized prosthetic makeup" they've ever done at the company, which consisted of 24 or 25 pieces. Add to that the fact that Campbell Bower did most of his own stunts, and it's all a lot.

Having had prosthetic makeup applied to myself and applying it to others (my former job was as a makeup artist), I can tell you that it's a rough gig. Prosthetics are hot and itchy, and they're very claustrophobic to be in. Kudos go to not only the makeup team, but Campbell Bower working under all of this.

No one let Arya near Vecna ... or actually, maybe you should.

"Stranger Things" season 4 vol. 1 is currently available in its entirety on Netflix.