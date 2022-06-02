Here's What America's Favorite Concession Choices Are

When it comes to going to the movies, Nicole Kidman is correct. ​​We do come to the theater for magic, but we also come to the theater for massively inflated prices. Going to the movies without making a pitstop at the concession stand is a lot like not wearing shoes in a public bathroom: I mean, you can do it, but you really shouldn't. As we celebrate the kickoff of summer movie season, the nation's largest movie ticketing service, Fandango, released the results of a survey regarding movie lovers' favorite concession snacks. The site surveyed 2,500 movie fans across the country throughout the month of May to figure out the hottest snack trends and regional differences.

"Memorial Day Weekend signals the start of the summer moviegoing season when fans crave those spectacular popcorn movies," said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. "We call them 'popcorn movies' for a reason: Because concessions are an essential part of the theatrical experience." This summer is chock full of popcorn movies like "Top Gun: Maverick," "Jurassic World Dominion," and "Thor: Love and Thunder," which means it's the perfect time for a snack attack. As the Fandango survey revealed, 81% of moviegoers surveyed agreed that the theatrical experience is enhanced by snacks, with 71% saying that they missed indulging in cinema concessions when theaters closed during the early months of the pandemic. We've got the full results of the survey here for you and while some results are obvious (like popcorn taking the top spot), the results of the evergreen debate between Red Vines and Twizzlers may surprise you.