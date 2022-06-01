Rutherford Falls Season 2 Trailer: Costume Parties, Rez Fights & More

The official synopsis for "Rutherford Falls" season 2 is as light on plot details as the trailer. It reads:

In Season 2 of Peacock's hit comedy Rutherford Falls, life-long best buds Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) help each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino C.E.O. Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes).

That being said, I'm happy to see the season 2 trailer placing a greater emphasis on the show's Indigenous American characters and their zany antics over those of Nathan. My biggest gripe with "Rutherford Falls" season 1 is that it centers on Nathan and his personal journey towards accepting that his ancestors' history is far less idealized than he believed (to mention nothing of the reveals about who he's actually related to). In doing so, it raises some valid points about white liberals who fancy themselves to be more enlightened than they really are, but it also means a series that's made about, by, and for Indigenous Americans has so far revolved around a white character.

With a growing cast of Indigenous American actors that includes "Reservation Dogs" alum Dallas Goldtooth as Nelson (who's seen in the trailer serving as Reagan's co-curator at the new Minishonka Cultural Center) and Kaniehtiio Horn ("Ghost BFF," "Letterkenny"), "Rutherford Falls" already seems to be in a better state of mind in season 2 than it was in season 1, much like Nathan himself. That it also looks as irreverent and playful as ever is equally comforting.

"Rutherford Falls" season 2 premieres on Peacock on June 16, 2022.