Rutherford Falls Season 2 Trailer: Costume Parties, Rez Fights & More
As easy and natural as it is, it's also a little unfair to compare "Rutherford Falls" and "Reservation Dogs" (which stream on Peacock and FX on Hulu, respectively). Yes, they're both acclaimed comedy shows that premiered in 2021, with Indigenous American talent leading the charge on both sides of the camera. But that's more or less where the parallels end.
While "Reservation Dogs" is a coming-of-age series that blends oddball humor with a deep underlying sense of sadness (can you tell it was co-created by Taika Waititi?), "Rutherford Falls" is much more of a typical sitcom. Even if you've yet to watch season 1, you can see what I mean from the trailer for season 2. The promo is basically a montage of gags and jokes that reveals little about the story to come, focusing more on best friends Nathan (Ed Helms) and Reagan (Jana Schmieding) as they find their way into all manner of hijinks involving funerals, costume parties, "rez" fights, and something involving a seemingly-real buffalo at one point.
Watch the Rutherford Falls season 2 trailer
The official synopsis for "Rutherford Falls" season 2 is as light on plot details as the trailer. It reads:
In Season 2 of Peacock's hit comedy Rutherford Falls, life-long best buds Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) help each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino C.E.O. Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes).
That being said, I'm happy to see the season 2 trailer placing a greater emphasis on the show's Indigenous American characters and their zany antics over those of Nathan. My biggest gripe with "Rutherford Falls" season 1 is that it centers on Nathan and his personal journey towards accepting that his ancestors' history is far less idealized than he believed (to mention nothing of the reveals about who he's actually related to). In doing so, it raises some valid points about white liberals who fancy themselves to be more enlightened than they really are, but it also means a series that's made about, by, and for Indigenous Americans has so far revolved around a white character.
With a growing cast of Indigenous American actors that includes "Reservation Dogs" alum Dallas Goldtooth as Nelson (who's seen in the trailer serving as Reagan's co-curator at the new Minishonka Cultural Center) and Kaniehtiio Horn ("Ghost BFF," "Letterkenny"), "Rutherford Falls" already seems to be in a better state of mind in season 2 than it was in season 1, much like Nathan himself. That it also looks as irreverent and playful as ever is equally comforting.
"Rutherford Falls" season 2 premieres on Peacock on June 16, 2022.