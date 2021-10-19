Reservation Dogs Season 2 Will Be 'Crazier' Than The First Season

Freeland explained that they had so many ideas for the first season of the series and they had to cut some of them. The ideas that got sidelined will likely make their appearance in the second season, which she promises will take the series' insanity to new heights:

"I think we had probably 14 episodes, I want to say. We had ideas for 14 episodes and then we narrowed that down to eight. So, we already have plenty of ideas for season two. I know we have things we want to accomplish and places we want to go. It will be crazier than the first season."

So what could "crazier" mean for "Reservation Dogs"? Well, it could certainly mean bigger supernatural plotlines, like more of Dallas Goldtooth's spirit guide character, who died because his horse stepped into a gopher hole during a battle with Custer. I would love to see an entire episode about him and the spirit world, because it's only been lightly hinted at when the character visits the teen he's trying to guide, Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai).

There's also plenty of opportunity to go crazy with some of the other characters on the rez, like Gary Farmer's Uncle Brownie, who keeps his weed in a jar buried in the backyard and did a tornado dance to try to change the weather, or Lil Mike and Funny Bone as the bike-riding, gangster-rapping Mekko and Mose. There's no shortage of crazy characters in this world, and knowing they're going to get to take it up a notch is exciting.

Season 1 of "Reservation Dogs" is currently streaming on Hulu.