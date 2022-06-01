Yellowjackets Creators Suspect An 'Anti-Ted Lasso Effect' Contributed Towards The Show's Success

"Yellowjackets" and "Ted Lasso" have one crucial thing in common, if you can believe it: They bring on the feelings that viewers are longing to feel. For "Ted Lasso," it's joy and hope, for "Yellowjackets," it's darkness and mysterious dread. Co-creator Ashley Lyle revealed she is convinced that fans were interested in one because of the other, but not in the way you might think.

"I think it's almost impossible to really parse why an audience is responding to something, but I do think that there might be something to the fact that it's almost like an anti-'Ted Lasso' effect," she explained in an interview with Indiewire. "For a while during the pandemic, everyone just wanted to watch something nice, myself included. I was just bingeing 'The Great British Baking Show' because I just wanted something pleasant in my life."

She added:

"There was something about coming toward the end of the lockdown stage of the quarantine and everybody hitting an exhaustion point — maybe people wanted an outlet for their discomfort with the world around them or for their anger or their feelings of dread. Maybe our show captures that, but at the same time, we were very, very careful. We always knew we wanted to make a show that was really dark, but we never wanted it to be bleak or grim. We always wanted it to be really fun at the same time. I personally suspect something about that combination of darkness and humor struck a chord in just how maybe sardonic people were feeling."

During the series' initial season 1 run, episodes averaged more than 5 million viewers across all platforms, and saw heavy support from the streaming audiences. Streaming numbers tend to represent a younger demographic, so it stands to reason longevity of viewership can be predicted from the impressive "Yellowjackets" streaming stats. The show went on to become Showtime's most-watched freshman series since the 2016 debut of "Billions."