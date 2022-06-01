The Morning Watch: Making Moon Knight's Monstrous Battle, The Boys Cast Reacts To Fan Theories & More

In this edition, we've got an interview with Sean Faden, VFX Supervisor of Marvel Studios "Moon Knight," all about how they created some of the big battle scenes like Ammit vs. Khonshu. Plus, The cast of "The Boys" gets into some fan theories for the third season. And finally, the "Binging with Babish" channel cooks up a recipe for the famous crab bisque from the "Seinfeld" series.