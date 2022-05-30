Alycia Debnam-Carey Exits Fear The Walking Dead After Seven Seasons

Her zombie walk has finally come to a close: Alycia Debnam-Carey revealed that she will be officially leaving "Fear the Walking Dead" after starring on the spin-off series for seven seasons.

On Sunday, May 29, the English actor shared via Instagram that she had decided to leave the series, which exists alongside "The Walking Dead" in a shared universe:

"To my dearest @feartwd family, tonight marks the end of an extraordinary and life changing journey of playing Alicia Clark. Where to begin ... I will never be able to fully express the kind of journey I have had working on @feartwd for so long. It has gifted me so much. It has been the most extraordinary training ground as an actor where I've been given the chance to grow and learn. I've had the honour of working with so many inspiring and talented people. It provided new opportunities, such as directing and it has bonded me to such incredible fans that have supported me along the way. It has been exciting, challenging, fun, hard and inspiring."

The performer, who is also well known for her role in "The 100," went on to explain that after "seven years and 100 episodes" of a show she joined when she was 21 years old, it was time for her to "move on as an actor and as a person." She continued: