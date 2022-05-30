The Morning Watch: The Action Of Everything Everywhere All At Once, Stranger Things Recap Rap & More

Hollywood has developed a nasty habit of showcasing fight scenes by cramming fast edits to give the impression of heightened action, but "Everything Everywhere All At Once" directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (credited collectively as "Daniels") chose to film their sequences like classic martial arts movies, and let the physicality serve as the storyteller.

Insider spoke with stunt coordinator Timothy Eulich and fight choreographers Andy and Brian Le to break down how the movie's most impressive action sequences were brought to life. Wire work (or Wire Fu, as it is commonly called) was utilized to allow Jamie Lee Curtis to perform a flying knee, or showcase the strength of Michelle Yeoh's pinky finger as her targets fly across the room. Brian and Andy Le also appear in many of the fight scenes, with the brothers serving as the assailants during the trophy fight, which also utilized wires for the impressive body movements.

You may also be thrilled to learn that during the fanny pack fight, Ke Huy Quan did a majority of his own stunts, with Andy stepping in for the more dangerous moments. There's a reason people can't get enough of "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and the fight scenes are just the tip of the iceberg.