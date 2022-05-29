Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Will Expand To Showcase Animation From All Over The World

The anime anthology "Star Wars: Visions" was a breath of fresh air for the "Star Wars" franchise, tapping into its Japanese cinematic roots and influences by recruiting a number of Japanese animation studios to bring the galaxy to life. In a time of fandom obsessed with canon alignment, "Visions" emboldened artistic and philosophical conversations with the franchise, the Force, and the Jedi — more so than most other onscreen "Star Wars" media — by letting creatives steer the wheel and reconfigure the kyber crystal and the Force in their own image. The result was nine non-canon shorts, featuring a myriad of jaw-dropping storytelling and color.

At Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm and Qubic Pictures discussed the development of "Star Wars: Visions," and announced that season 2 is on the way in spring 2023. In a panel hosted by anime and "Star Wars" fan Chastity Vicencio, the Lucasfilm team shared their collaboration with the anime studios involved in "Visions:" Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorido, Geno Studio, TRIGGER, Kinema citrus Co., Production I.G, and Science SARU. James Waugh (executive producer), Josh Rimes (executive producer), Jacqui Lopez (executive producer), and Justin Leach (co-executive producer) were present on the panel.

Vicencio asked the team, "How much direction did you give each animation team?" Waugh replied, "We see our function as being great dramaturgs. We had a high-level framework, editorializing the content, but it was in service to the visions of these creators."