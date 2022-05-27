The High Republic's Phase Two Is A New Jumping On Point Of Star Wars Storytelling

For those unfamiliar with "Star Wars: The High Republic," this is the new era in "Star Wars" storytelling, winding the clock back more than a hundred years before "The Phantom Menace." The initiative has put out an amazing amount of printed material, comics, novels, and audio dramas. Toward the end of the era, we have "The Acolyte," a television show created by Leslye Headland coming to Disney+. At Star Wars Celebration, fans were treated to a sneak peek at the second phase of storytelling in "The High Republic."

Hosted by Krystina Arielle, the panel promised lots of news and reveals and it did not disappoint.

Panelists included authors Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel Jose Older, Cavan Scott, Charles Soule and James Waugh from Lucasfilm and Michael Siglain, in charge of Lucasfilm's publishing program.

"We were charged with being bold and I think we've done that," Waugh said, promising a fertile era of "Star Wars" for stories to be told inside of it for years to come. "Bold is an understatement. This went better than our wildest dreams and you'll see "The High Republic" in lots of other media."

Charles Soule credits the diversity of the cast of "The High Republic" with the success of the initiative to this point, and it would be hard to argue.

"Star Wars is for everyone," Justina Ireland added. "And if you don't reflect the diversity of the real world in your story, there's something wrong with your fantasy world."