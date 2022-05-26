Superhero Bits: The Making Of Moon Knight, Someone Was Streaming Morbius On Twitch & More

The bad news is that James Wan won't get to make his planned "Aquaman" spin-off, tentatively titled "The Trench," which would have been inspired by a particularly memorable sequence from the 2018 DC superhero film. The good news is that Wan may well be able to repurpose that idea in something else down the line, it just may not be within the DC universe. Speaking with Comicbook.com, Wan had this to say:

"Listen, I feel like everything I come up with, everything I do, if I come up with something that I don't end up using, that doesn't mean that I cannot be inspired to use that in a different way. That's my problem, is I come up with a lot of ideas and I have so many ideas just percolating, but obviously, I can't use all of them. So I would say of all the different thoughts and ideas I've come up with, I end up using maybe 20-30% of them in my work, and so I do have a drawer full of ideas that could develop into something else."

Who knows? Maybe he can combine "The Trench" into that "Malignant" sequel that might happen. Now that would be something.