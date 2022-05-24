James Wan Would Love To Build A Malignant Cinematic Universe

James Wan loves a good cinematic universe. From his very own CCU ("The Conjuring" cinematic universe, of course) to his work on "Aquaman" and the DC Extended Universe, the man can't stop and he won't stop.

Also, there are so many "Saw" movies, which has to count for something. Is the Sawniverse a thing? Maybe it should be. Anyway, in an interview with Comicbook.com, the horror director full-on teased the possibility of a "Malignant" cinematic universe and it is music to our body horror-loving ears.

Halloween has officially come early. Or Christmas. Whichever one feels right.

"Malignant" careened into theaters (and onto streaming services) in 2021, quickly becoming one of the most divisive films in Wan's horror career. The film, which follows a woman fresh out of an abusive relationship whose life is flipped upside down after she begins seeing terrifying visions, is one of those movies you either love or you hate. In the interview, Wan went deep into his creative process, explaining that he doesn't so much focus on coming up with sequel ideas as he does fully flesh out the world his movies live in, even if they're completely buck wild (like, obviously, "Malignant"):

"That's pretty much what I do from the very start, and not so much thinking that, 'Oh, there'll be a sequel for this,' but I try to, with all my films, I try to have an idea of what the bigger world would look like, the umbrella universe, if you will. That way, when I make this particular film, I know what is happening at every moment of the film, at every moment of the storytelling, if you will."