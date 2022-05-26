Man Vs. Bee Trailer: Rowan Atkinson Returns To Slapstick In A Very Literal Netflix Series

The trailer begins with Trevor being charged with various counts of borderline-criminal behavior, including dangerous driving and (accidental) destruction of property. The tense vibe inside the courtroom is punctuated when Trevor speaks up, saying that a bee is responsible for everything that occurred.

After getting a job as a house sitter in a fancy mansion, Trevor is plagued by a bee, whose actions seem ... shady, to say the least. Despite Trevor's determined attempts to shoo it away or squash it, the bee manages to persevere and makes Trevor slowly lose his sanity, forcing him to accidentally wreck the house he is responsible for looking after.

"Man vs. Bee" is directed by David Kerr ("Johnny English Strikes Again," Insider No. 9"), and has been created by Atkinson and Will Davies. The comedy series also stars Jing Lusi, Claudie Blakley, Tom Basden, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Greg McHugh, and India Fowler.

The trailer indicates that Atkinson is back in his element, as he is known best for his hilarious physical comedy, and the plot for "Man vs. Bee" certainly demands that. Things are accidentally set on fire, many bee-swatting sequences lead to Trevor hurting himself or falling down in dramatic ways, and there is even a scene in which the bee tries to wiggle up Trevor's leg as a police officer asks him questions.

Check out the official synopsis below:

Bumbling dad Trevor tries to get the best of a cunning bee while house-sitting a posh mansion — but only unleashes more chaos in this comedy series.

"Man vs. Bee" is set to premiere on June 24, 2022, on Netflix.