Edie Falco To Play Pete Davidson's Mom In Peacock's Biographical Comedy Series Bupkis

Despite the fact that Davidson hasn't really been on "Saturday Night Live" very much lately, creator and producer Lorne Michaels is a big part of this series. Michaels will executive produce the upcoming series for Broadway Video, with Judah Miller acting as showrunner, and Dave Dirus writing and executive producing. Also executive producing are Andrew Singer and Erin David. "Bupkis" comes to us from Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Here is the synopsis for "Bupkis:"

"Bupkis," a half-hour live action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.

I'm not sure how much more heightened a guy's life can get, but sure, I'm on board. This sounds like half-hour chunks of fun, and I like everyone involved very much.

Davidson recently played Blackguard in "The Suicide Squad," directed by James Gunn. "The King of Staten Island," which Davidson starred in with Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Steve Buscemi, and Maude Apatow was also semi-autobiographical. That film was directed and co-written by Judd Apatow. He stars in "Bodies Bodies Bodies" which premiered at the SXSW festival earlier this year, as well as "Good Mourning with a U" with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, and "Meet Cute" with Kaley Cuoco.

