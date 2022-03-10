Pete Davidson To Star As Himself In Lorne Michaels-Produced Comedy Series Bupkis

There's this guy named Pete Davidson out there in the world. Have you heard of him? No, of course you haven't. No one ever talks about him, scores of famous women don't date him, and he's not on my newsfeed every single solitary day.

I'm sorry. I wasn't kidding about the news feed though. He's impossible to escape, so it's a good thing he seems like a lovely person. The "Saturday Night Live" cast member (currently only his eighth season) and star of the semi-autobiographical film "The King of Staten Island" has a new project on the horizon. Davidson is set to star in a comedy series that is inspired by his own life, according to Deadline.

Davidson will play the lead role in the show "Bupkis," which is reportedly a tentative title. If you don't know that word, it's a Yiddish term meaning "nothing." Davison will co-write with frequent collaborator Dave Sirus ("The King of Staten Island") and Judah Miller ("Crashing"). The deal is still being finished but since this is coming from "Saturday Night Live" head Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video and Universal Television, it's probably going to happen. I mean, it's Davidson, so it's going to get press. Just a hunch.