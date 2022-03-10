Pete Davidson To Star As Himself In Lorne Michaels-Produced Comedy Series Bupkis
There's this guy named Pete Davidson out there in the world. Have you heard of him? No, of course you haven't. No one ever talks about him, scores of famous women don't date him, and he's not on my newsfeed every single solitary day.
I'm sorry. I wasn't kidding about the news feed though. He's impossible to escape, so it's a good thing he seems like a lovely person. The "Saturday Night Live" cast member (currently only his eighth season) and star of the semi-autobiographical film "The King of Staten Island" has a new project on the horizon. Davidson is set to star in a comedy series that is inspired by his own life, according to Deadline.
Davidson will play the lead role in the show "Bupkis," which is reportedly a tentative title. If you don't know that word, it's a Yiddish term meaning "nothing." Davison will co-write with frequent collaborator Dave Sirus ("The King of Staten Island") and Judah Miller ("Crashing"). The deal is still being finished but since this is coming from "Saturday Night Live" head Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video and Universal Television, it's probably going to happen. I mean, it's Davidson, so it's going to get press. Just a hunch.
The site describes "Bupkis" as "a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life." It's supposed to be through his eyes, and "absurd elements" are mentioned. It's also compared to "Curb Your Enthusiasm," if you get the drift. It's R-rated, and I would expect nothing less. It's reportedly being pitched to streaming services like Prime Video and Peacock, and the rest of the cast is currently being assembled.
The show will be executive produced by Davidson, Sirus, and Miller, as well as Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David. Davidson is currently working on the Miramax horror film "The Home," and his film "Bodies Bodies Bodies" will premiere at SXSW. He's also got "Good Mourning with a U" coming out with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, as well as "Meet Cute" with Kaley Cuoco.
Davidson recently played Blackguard in "The Suicide Squad," directed by James Gunn. "The King of Staten Island" also starred Marisa Tomei, Bill burr, Steve Buscemi, and Maude Apatow, and was directed and co-written by Judd Apatow.