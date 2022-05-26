The Morning Watch: Stranger Things Cast Reacts To Fan Theories, Thor: Love & Thunder Trailer Easter Eggs & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, watch as the cast of "Stranger Things" reacts to fan theories before the fourth season arrives on Netflix at the end of the week. Plus, take a look at some of the Easter eggs, comic references, and details you might have missed in the latest trailer for "Thor: Love & Thunder." And finally, listen as "Elvis" star Austin Butler reveals some of the things he can't live without, including a certain musical instrument that probably came in handy in his role as The King himself.
Something stranger in the neighborhood
First up, with the fourth season of "Stranger Things" just one day away, Vanity Fair had cast members Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke and Joseph Quinn take turns reading, confirming and denying fan theories about the show from Reddit. But if you're looking for spoilers for the episodes that have yet to be released, you won't find them here. You'll just have to wait for the seven episodes of the first volume of "Stranger Things 4" to arrive on May 27, 2022.
You flicked too hard!
Next, there's plenty of new footage in Marvel's latest "Thor: Love & Thunder" trailer to dig into ScreenCrush has provided one of their in-depth Easter egg hunts, as well we a look at the comic book references and plot details that give us some idea of the story at play. This trailer is more of a visual feast than anything, and Marvel is clearly holding back a lot of secrets, especially when it comes to Jane Foster's presence as The Mighty Thor. We can't wait to hear her backstory.
Elvis has entered the building
Finally, with a big career breakthrough on the way in the form of the titular leading performance in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," Austin Butler sat down with GQ to show off 10 things that he simply cannot live without. There's a guitar and a Leica camera, as well as a Carhartt jacket, a bar of dark chocolate, and a certain organic, caffeine-filled drink. No peanut butter, bacon, and banana sandwich? Whatever.