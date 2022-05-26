The Morning Watch: Stranger Things Cast Reacts To Fan Theories, Thor: Love & Thunder Trailer Easter Eggs & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch as the cast of "Stranger Things" reacts to fan theories before the fourth season arrives on Netflix at the end of the week. Plus, take a look at some of the Easter eggs, comic references, and details you might have missed in the latest trailer for "Thor: Love & Thunder." And finally, listen as "Elvis" star Austin Butler reveals some of the things he can't live without, including a certain musical instrument that probably came in handy in his role as The King himself.