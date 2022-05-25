Mr. Malcolm's List Trailer: A Regency Era Romance To Soothe The Soul

London's most eligible bachelor is a man named Mr. Malcolm (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) who has yet to settle down because he's got a list of requirements for his bride-to-be, and as it stands, no woman has been able to check off all of his boxes. After Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) is rejected for not being everything he wanted, she enlists her friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to pose as the perfect woman, with the intention of rejecting his advances once he's fallen in love to give him a taste of his own medicine. It's a lot like "John Tucker Must Die" but with more corsets, powdered wigs, poetic language, and set during the Regency era a la "Bridgerton."

Based on screenwriter Suzanne Allain's book of the same name, "Mr. Malcolm's List" is the feature directorial debut of Emma Holly Jones. It follows in the footsteps of films like "Emma," where a lush period piece feels injected with contemporary rom-com beats. As could be predicted by anyone who's watched films like "10 Things I Hate About You," "She's All That," and "Get Over It," or the classical texts they're based on, the more Selina spends time with Mr. Malcolm, the harder it becomes to keep up her charade.