Bridgerton Season 2 First Look: The Regency Romance Is Steamier Than Ever

Because Anthony is a Bridgerton and Netflix has a drama to make, this courtship probably won't go smoothly. In fact, according to our very first look at the season, Kate and Anthony will get off to a very rocky start. These Bridgerton's have quite a talent for pissing off their soulmates before the relationship can properly blossom but hopefully, Anthony's mistakes don't keep them apart for very long.

Based on the image above, Kate looks pretty ready to hold her own against the Bridgeton boys. If Anthony wants to keep all his limbs, he probably shouldn't piss off a woman who looks so comfortable with a rifle. Fingers are crossed for his survival, though it wouldn't hurt to call in the family protection squad.

As Anthony continues on his quest to find love, the many Bridgerton siblings will be at his side with support. Though she has no Duke on her arm this time around, Daphne is back for season 2 — hopefully with the intent of talking some sense into her older brothers. She knows a thing or two about men needing to get their act together, and it certainly won't be her first time putting Anthony in his place.

Another image shows the three Bridgerton brothers — who I'm 99% are just carbon copies of the same person — fencing! This isn't the slightest bit important to the plot, but it's very crucial for, um, entertainment reasons.

Elsewhere in the high society world, the not-so-mysterious Lady Whistedown continues to write her gossip-filled pamphlets for high society, and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) just can't get enough. Little does she know that the person behind all-knowing figure is (SPOILER ALERT) none other than the young Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), whose best friend Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) is still determined to suss out her secret identity. Happy hunting, Eloise!

Season 2 of "Bridgerton" hits Netflix on March 25, 2021.