Christopher Lloyd Has Joined The Cast Of Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose Alongside Simon Pegg

That Christopher Lloyd sure likes to keep busy, doesn't he? In addition to his already announced roles in "Spirit Halloween," "The Conners," and "The Mandalorian" season 3, news broke Monday that he was joining the cast of "Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose." The title of the film may sound like a one-way ticket to Banana Town™, but the upcoming film from writer/director Adam Sigal ("Stakeout," "Chariot") is inspired by a real event.

Simon Pegg ("Shaun of the Dead," "Star Trek," "The World's End") stars as the titular Dr. Nandor Fodor, a real-life Hungarian-American psychoanalyst, author, and parapsychologist. You read that correctly: parapsychology, as in psychic phenomena and other paranormal claims like hauntings.

The film centers on Dr. Fodor's pursuit of "Gef," a mongoose from the Isle of Man that could apparently talk. Gef was a superstar in the 1930s, and was the subject of a lot of British tabloids and ghost hunters of the era. Think of him like a Bigfoot or Bat Boy, but, you know, a talking mongoose. The film is currently shooting in Leeds in the United Kingdom, with Lloyd set to arrive on set sometime this week to play Dr. Price, a competing psychic researcher trying to get to the bottom of Gef's mystery. Rounding out the cast is Minnie Driver ("Grosse Pointe Blank," "Phantom of the Opera," "The Riches") who is playing Nandor's assistant Anne as they work together to track down Gef. Tim Downie, Ruth Connell, Paul Kaye, Gary Beadle, Drew Moerlein, Jessica Balmer and Edmund Kingsley were also previously announced as part of the cast.