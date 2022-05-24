Making Bob's Burgers Is Like Therapy For The Creative Team [Exclusive]

If you've been using "Bob's Burgers" as your own personal form of therapy, you're not alone. The weird, wacky, and truly wonderful TV show (which is switching gears with a brand new movie) walks the tightrope between being funny, heartwarming, offputting, and reassuring oh so well. It doesn't hurt that the series has always centered around an incredibly strong, if unconventional family unit. Sure, you might not know how an episode of "Bob's Burgers" is going to resolve itself specifically, but you can always count on the family coming together to support each other, and it's nice to sit down, watch a half an hour of TV, and know everything is going to be alright.

In an exclusive /Film interview, we talked with co-writer of the series Nora Smith about the magic behind "Bob's Burgers," and the way the writer's are able to capture that sweet and surprising lightening in a bottle. Turns out, if you're going to write about a family with three kids, it helps if you have actually have family:

I mean, we all have kids and we take the stories from trying to be good parents. And our parents — we bring a lot of our real life to a lot of these episodes and the movie. And I think we just want to protect our little, special, unique children and how they're just weirdos. And I think we want Bob and Linda to be that way too, because they have a lot in common with them as well. Linda was very weird when she was younger in a wonderful way.