The Gray Man Character Posters: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, And Ana De Armas Star In The Russo Brothers Spy Flick

The Russo brothers have compared the tone of "The Gray Man" to their "Captain America" films, especially "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." Greaney's novel sets up a ruthless, cruel world, wherein characters can go to any lengths to protect their interests and move upwards, with little or no regard for those around them.

Gosling plays Court Gentry, a CIA operative who moves silently from one job to another, his real identity hidden in the shadows, as is expected for someone who has to often kill for a living. However, when Gentry stumbles upon some secrets and manages to anger certain people in positions of power, he finds himself hounded by many, including the unhinged Lloyd Hansen (Evans). Check out Gentry and Hansen's character posters below:

Netflix

Netflix

Apart from this, there's Ana de Armas' Dani Miranda, an "untraceable" agent who has Gentry's back throughout the events of the film, although her motivations for the same remain hidden at the moment. Here's Armas as Dani: