Watch Director James Gray Perfectly Sum Up What's Wrong With The Current State Of Movies

The only constant is change. We've all heard that little truism a million times by now, though it especially applies to the film industry throughout its history. Well before the pandemic ever arrived on the scene and promptly disrupted the theatrical landscape, the moviegoing habits of general audiences had already begun to undergo a seismic change — spurred on in no small part by the types of movies that studios have gone out of their way to fund in the first place. The result: the almost wholesale disappearance of the mid-budget, adult-oriented drama and an environment where, by and large, only four-quadrant $200 million dollar-plus blockbusters even have a chance of making a profit in theaters.

Countless industry veterans and analysts have attempted to diagnose these very obvious symptoms for several years now, all in the search of some sort of catch-all solution. Are audiences solely to blame? Did the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other superhero movies completely retrain viewers to only turn out for spectacle and nothing else? What about the overall pivot towards streaming? Is this just part of the natural ebbs and flows of any artistic medium? Am I going to keep pushing the limit of how many rhetorical questions in a row I can get away with before you tune me out completely?

In the midst of all this uncertainty and existential angst (relatively speaking, of course), at least one incredibly talented, well-respected, and experienced director is finally speaking up in the most eloquent terms about what's gone wrong.