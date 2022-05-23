Moonage Daydream Teaser Trailer: David Bowie Documentary Peers Inside A Psychedelic Mind

"Moonage Daydream" is a first for the legacy of David Bowie: a fully-authorized documentary about the life of the global superstar. By all accounts, the film goes much further than just tracing Bowie's career arc and instead explores the iconic performer's "creative, musical and spiritual journey." Up to this point, much about the film has been left to our collective imagination — a doc putting Bowie front and center is sure to encapsulate love and dazzling spectacle, but how exactly will it do so? Luckily, we finally have a hint at the answer, now that Neon has shared the first trailer for "Moonage Daydream."

Footage of the film was previously screened at CinemaCon and was apparently as trippy and atmospheric as could be expected — featuring thrumming drums, screaming crowds, energetic editing, and, of course, Bowie stunning the masses onstage, with performances of "Heroes, " "Hello Spaceboy" and "Moonage Daydream." But that was just a fraction of what the film has in store, according to executive producer and former Warner Bros. president, Bill Gerber, who called the film a "sonic visual extravaganza that needs to be experienced on the big screen with state-of-the-art audio." As director Brett Morgen put it after the CinemaCon screening: "Bowie cannot be defined. He can be experienced."

You can check out the first teaser trailer for "Moonage Daydream" below!