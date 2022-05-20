Bong Joon-Ho's Mickey7 Adds Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, And Naomi Ackie To Robert Pattinson-Led Cast

Robert Pattinson will star in "Mickey7," the Bong Joon-ho's highly-anticipated follow-up to the acclaimed satirical dramatic thriller, "Parasite." The project is a science-fiction film based on Edward Ashton's upcoming sci-fi novel of the same name. As if casting the literal Batman wasn't exciting enough, Bong Joon-ho has added Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo, and Toni "I Am Your Mother!" Collette to the cast, because he loves us and wants us to be happy.

Bong Joon-ho is writing, directing, and producing the film for his Offscreen production company, along with Kate Street Picture Company's Dooho Choi and Plan B's Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. "Mickey7" is part of the latter's overall deal with Warner Bros. The film also marks the reunion of Bong and Choi with Brad Pitt's Plan B after their brilliant collaboration on the criminally underseen "Okja."

"Mickey7: A Novel" debuted back in February to critical acclaim. The film will be inspired by the novel, but given Bong Joon-ho's track record of adapting stories, it's safe to assume he'll be injecting his own creativity into the script. The novel follows an "Expendable" named Mickey7, an employee classified as disposable. He's sent on a human expedition to colonize an ice world called Niflheim, believed to be a suicide mission. This is nothing new for Mickey7, who has died six times already and managed to regenerate with most of his memories. When Mickey7 goes missing and is presumed dead, he's regenerated once more. There's only one problem — Mickey7 isn't dead. Now, there are two Mikey7's and both of them are at risk of being turned into protein if they're discovered.