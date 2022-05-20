Hulu Lands Rights To Graphic Novel A Calculated Man

The results of the bidding war are in, and Hulu will become the home of the graphic novel from AfterShock Comics, "A Calculated Man." The crime story is now in the early stages of development for a TV series, with streamers fighting for the rights of the story that hasn't even been published yet.

"A Calculated Man" (the graphic novel, that is) is set to be released later this June. Peter Calloway, who executive produced HBO's "The Nevers," Freeform's Marvel series "Cloak & Dagger," and the FX series "Legion," will serve as the series' showrunner. Callow previously collaborated with AfterShock on the book "Shadow Doctor," which was based on Calloway's novel about his grandfather, Nathaniel Calloway, a Black man who graduated from medical school in the early 1930s.

AfterShock Comics is known for popular titles like "Mary Shelley: Monster Hunter," "Undone by Blood," "Dead Day," "We Live," "Animosity," and "Babyteeth," but there's been a lot of buzz around "A Calculated Man" since it was first announced. The graphic novel is written by Paul Tobin ("Bunny Mask") and illustrated by Alberto Alburquerque ("The Amazing Spider-Man"), and is a math-inspired crime series about an accountant named Jack Beans who enters the witness protection program after betraying the Pinafore crime family, his former employers.

Three years later, Jack has decided he wants to reclaim his old life, and fortunately, "his skills with math and his perfect memory have made him a better killer than [the Pinafores] ever could have realized. What follows is a journey full of murder, mayhem and mathematics." That's one way to get kids interested in common core.