Hulu Lands Rights To Graphic Novel A Calculated Man
The results of the bidding war are in, and Hulu will become the home of the graphic novel from AfterShock Comics, "A Calculated Man." The crime story is now in the early stages of development for a TV series, with streamers fighting for the rights of the story that hasn't even been published yet.
"A Calculated Man" (the graphic novel, that is) is set to be released later this June. Peter Calloway, who executive produced HBO's "The Nevers," Freeform's Marvel series "Cloak & Dagger," and the FX series "Legion," will serve as the series' showrunner. Callow previously collaborated with AfterShock on the book "Shadow Doctor," which was based on Calloway's novel about his grandfather, Nathaniel Calloway, a Black man who graduated from medical school in the early 1930s.
AfterShock Comics is known for popular titles like "Mary Shelley: Monster Hunter," "Undone by Blood," "Dead Day," "We Live," "Animosity," and "Babyteeth," but there's been a lot of buzz around "A Calculated Man" since it was first announced. The graphic novel is written by Paul Tobin ("Bunny Mask") and illustrated by Alberto Alburquerque ("The Amazing Spider-Man"), and is a math-inspired crime series about an accountant named Jack Beans who enters the witness protection program after betraying the Pinafore crime family, his former employers.
Three years later, Jack has decided he wants to reclaim his old life, and fortunately, "his skills with math and his perfect memory have made him a better killer than [the Pinafores] ever could have realized. What follows is a journey full of murder, mayhem and mathematics." That's one way to get kids interested in common core.
Crime and calculus
"We are so excited to have found the perfect home at Hulu," said Lee Kramer, AfterShock Media's President of Film and TV. "This was a very competitive situation, but creatively they understood not only our vision for the title and the lead Jack Beans, but brought us a writer, Peter Calloway, who we had not only worked with before but also pitched us a concept which was in-sync with both Paul and Alberto's devilishly fun creation." Kramer said the project is one that he has faith will get the attention it deserves, saying that it "will be captivating audiences for years to come."
Peter Calloway echoed Kramer's sentiments, and said, "It's not often that a story grabs you by the throat and heart at the same time," but that "A Calculated Man" managed to pull it off. "The moment I read Paul and Alberto's beautifully bonkers book, I was excited to bring it to the screen." Calloway said. He also praised Hulu for their commitment to "unflinching, unique stories" and called the project a dream come true.
No word yet on when we'll possibly get to see "A Calculated Man" on screens, but the graphic novel will be available on June 15, 2022.