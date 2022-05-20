Neve Campbell Boards Peacock's Twisted Metal Series In Recurring Role
Peacock's "Twisted Metal" adaptation continues to get more twisted with every casting announcement. The TV series based on the popular horror derby video game series has already added Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church to its cast. Now, the streamer has announced that Neve Campbell is set to recur as a guest star, playing a character named Raven.
Okay, so Campbell isn't exactly a twisted casting choice, but the "Scream" actress is an unexpected choice for a series that keeps making unexpected choices. It's a little hard to imagine how the Sony game series, which mostly involves characters trying to kill one another with cars, will be refashioned into a show in the first place. Yet it already has a pretty killer logline: the half-hour comedy follows a "motor-mouthed" Milkman named John Doe (Mackie) as he attempts to deliver a package to a recipient on the other side of a dangerous post-apocalyptic landscape.
Introducing: Raven
The "Twisted Metal" series comes from an idea from a team known for balancing comedy and violence, "Deadpool" and "Zombieland" writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The rest of the show's behind-the-scenes crew is equally eclectic, with "Murderville" team Will Arnett and March Forman developing the series, "Cobra Kai" EP Michael Jonathan Smith showrunning, and Kitao Sakurai ("The Eric Andre Show") directing and taking on an executive producer role.
With a group that's responsible for a dozen of different extremely funny and off-kilter titles between them, "Twisted Metal" seems like it'll be one hell of a ride. Although Peacock has not released details about Campbell's character beyond her name, there is a Raven in the popular Playstation series on which the show is based. In the game, she's an unstable goth teen who drives a hearse full of the souls of the departed. Raven is hell-bent on getting back at the world after the death of her best friend, Kelly.
Several other key characters have already been revealed in press materials for "Twisted Metal." Beatriz, best known for her turn as scowling detective Rosa Diaz in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," will be playing a car thief named Quiet who comes "from a community that oppressed her into silence." Meanwhile, Church ("Spider-Man: No Way Home") plays Agent Stone, a savage highway patrolman who's fixated on his own power-hungry version of law and order. Both will run into Mackie's John Doe as he takes to the road to find a better future.
"Twisted Metal" does not yet have a release date, but will air on Peacock.