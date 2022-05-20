Bad Boys 4 Isn't On Hold After All, According To Sony Chairman Tom Rothman

The third film in the "Bad Boys" saga, "Bad Boys for Life," had garnered positive reviews after being stuck in developmental hell for years. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Michael Bay helmed the first two films in the franchise), "Bad Boys for Life" saw the return of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in their respective roles as Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

Mike has a near-death experience after an attempted murder, leading the duo to attempt to figure out who is behind the attack. This leads them on a trail of dangerous assassins, forcing them to work with various parties in order to be able to get to the bottom of things. As the film ends with a major revelation about Mike, "Bad Boys 4" could potentially take up this particular storyline, which would obviously involve Smith and Lawrence reprising their roles.

Per Rothman's statement, it seems that "Bad Boys 4" is in the works after all, and that we could possibly hear production updates about the fourth installment fairly soon.

The cast for "Bad Boys for Life" included Paola Núñez as Lieutenant Rita Secada, Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly, Alexander Ludwig as Dorn, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio as Armando Aretas, Kate del Castillo as Isabel 'La Bruja' Aretas, Nicky Jam as Lorenzo 'Zway-Lo' Rodríguez, Joe Pantoliano as Captain Conrad Howard, and Theresa Randle as Theresa Burnett. The film also includes special appearances from Michael Bay and DJ Khaled.

As "Bad Boys 4" is still in development, a release date has not been revealed as of yet.