You Can Buy Ian Malcolm's Book From Jurassic Park, With A Sexy Surprise

Look at the picture of Dr. Ian Malcolm from 1993's "Jurassic Park." Look at it! Do you feel soothed by his open-shirted chaos theory? Do you? We all need a little extra soothing these days, and if you take your soothing with a side of sexy (and a little extra creepy thrown in), do we have a toy for you!

Mattel Creations is getting ready to sell you Dr. Malcolm's book "God Creates Dinosaurs" and inside is a special figure of Ian to keep you company while you read. I mean, you're not going to read, really, because it's not an actual book. It's the packaging for the figure and it's kind of brilliant. If you recall, this is the only Dr. Malcolm book that was featured in the films. We saw it in 2015's "Jurassic World," and it was mentioned in both "Jurassic Park: The Lost World," and "Jurassic Park III."

As you may recall, the title of the book comes from a line of Dr. Malcolm's from "Jurassic Park:" "God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man creates dinosaurs." Considering that we just found a fossil of a dinosaur embryo inside an egg ... you know, scientists — maybe just watch the first movie again, okay? It doesn't end well.