Uncle Gilbert Drops By In A New Set Video From Rob Zombie's The Munsters

There is no word on who will be playing Uncle Gilbert this time around, or how much screen time he'll have, but it's a pretty fun nod to the classic series. The film will be rated PG, something Rob Zombie isn't exactly known for. What he is known for, however, is having a great love for "The Munsters," and this little nod is yet another thing that makes it clear how perfect he is for this film.

The cast for "The Munsters" also includes Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Jorge Garcia as Floop, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, Dee Wallace as the voice of "Good Morning Transylvania," and Cassandra Peterson (aka Elvira) as real estate agent Barbara Carr, who is dealing with the property at 1313 Mockingbird Lane. Pat Priest (who played the second Marilyn in the original series) will also make an appearance, and so will Butch Patrick (who played Eddie Munster in the original series). Jeremy Wheeler will play Mr. Gateman, Tomas Boykin will play Lester, and an as-yet unrevealed actor will be playing Uncle Gilbert.

There is no release date listed yet for "The Munsters," though we know it will be this year. Stay tuned to /Film for more info!