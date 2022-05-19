Channing Tatum To Star In Adaptation Of His Children's Book The One And Only Sparkella

I'm going to level with you all: I'm just petty enough to advocate the idea that people should only ever be allowed to be exceptional at one thing at a time. Professional athletes making millions of dollars as the most talented in the world within their area of expertise? That's all well and good, but they better not have otherworldly skills with some other hidden talent or model-worthy good looks on top of it all. That seems fair, right?

And then there are people like Channing Tatum. The talented movie star with leading man looks and charisma to spare hasn't only been enjoying a busy past few years, stealing the show in everything from the Coen brothers' underrated "Hail, Caesar!" to Steven Soderbergh's "Logan Lucky," his hilarious cameo in "The Afterparty" series and, most recently, co-leading the throwback rom-com "The Lost City" along with Sandra Bullock. He even starred in his own directorial debut with this year's "Dog." From raunchy adult dramas ("Magic Mike 3" is, indeed, becoming a reality!) to family-friendly road trip movies about lovable canines, is there anything this man can't do?

Well, we can apparently cross off yet another accomplishment on Tatum's résumé. You see, the multi-hyphenate also wrote a children's book published in May 2021 called "The One and Only Sparkella," described as "a charming ode to self-esteem and father-daughter love." Now, according to Variety (via The Wrap), the actor is gearing up to turn this into a live-action film that he'll also star in and produce. Because why not?!