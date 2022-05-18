Queer As Folk Trailer: The Heart Of Club Babylon Continues Beating

The reimagining of "Queer as Folk" will hit Peacock in a few short weeks, and we've finally been blessed with a trailer that gives us a better look at our soon-to-be favorites, giving us a stronger idea of just what these new folks will be tackling this season. The original series began in 1999 in the U.K., followed by a two-season U.S. series in 2000, both of which were seminal programs for queer people across the globe, debuting in a world where marriage equality didn't exist, "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" was firmly in place, and transgenderism was still classified as a mental illness. Two decades later, the world looks a lot different for the LGBTQIA+ community in many ways, but in others, things are unfortunately as dangerous as ever. Pivoting from Pittsburgh to New Orleans, the new "Queer as Folk" focuses on "an electric ensemble of fresh characters that mirror the modern global audience," according to the series creator, executive producer, writer, and director Stephen Dunn.

Russell T. Davies, the original creator of the British series said, "I'm very proud of what we achieved in 1999, but in queer years, that was a millennium ago!"

Look, he's not wrong. I'm only 31 and that makes me a "queer elder" in some circles. "As a community, we've radicalized, explored, opened up, and found new worlds — with new enemies and new allies — and there was so much to be said," Davies continued. "Stephen pitched a brand new version of 'Queer as Folk' with so much imagination, insight, and crucially, joy, that I simply couldn't resist."