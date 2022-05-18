The Morning Watch: Moon Knight Honest Trailer, Poison Scenes In Movies & More

Cassandra Ebner, an award winning actress, stuntwoman, and writer sits down with the Corridor Crew for another one of their reaction videos, this time breaking down some of the best and worst stunt performances in Hollywood. Ebner has worked on hugely popular shows like "Game of Thrones," "Arrow," "The Flash," "The 100," and "Supernatural," in addition to film work in "Shazam," "Warcraft," "Power Rangers," 'Dead Rising," and "Monster Trucks," so she knows her stuff.

In this video, Ebner provides some behind the scenes information on how she pulled off some of the stunts in "Shazam" before playfully joining the hosts with rightful critiques of bad shooting scenes in "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," and whatever the heck that crawling thing was that Charlize Theron did in "Æon Flux." Ebner is an absolute delight to watch on screen and the video serves as yet another example as to why the Academy Awards desperately needs to highlight stunt work. Remember kids, when it comes to stunts, less clothes means less safety.