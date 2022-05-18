The Morning Watch: Moon Knight Honest Trailer, Poison Scenes In Movies & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, the popular Honest Trailers series from Screen Junkies finally tackles Marvel's "Moon Knight" and the results are as scathing as one could imagine. Plus, medical toxicologist Dr. Cyrus Rangan rates nine different poison scenes in movies and television. And finally, the Corridor Crew has invited stuntwoman Cassandra Ebner to the lair to react to some of the best and worst Hollywood stunts from the likes of "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and more.
Watch the Moon Knight Honest Trailer
After a flood of fan demands (they always seem to get them for everything), Screen Junkies' popular YouTube series "Honest Trailers" finally gave Marvel's Disney+ series "Moon Knight" the brutally honest treatment. Starting out by acknowledging that "Moon Knight" is viewed as one of Marvel's more obscure heroes, they give him the obvious nickname of "White Batman." The Honest Trailer is filled with some solid jokes, such as, "If you don't know who Moon Knight is, don't worry, because neither does he." They also refer to Khonshu as "Angry Birdman: Deity at Law," which absolutely killed me. The "Honest Trailers" series can sometimes feel a little cruel or needlessly dismissive, but it's clear the "Moon Knight" edition was written with love for the show in mind.
Breaking Bad gets the poison right
It's genuinely fascinating to see professionals weigh in on the way film and television dramatize real life events, and Insider getting a toxicologist to analyze poison scenes is something I didn't know that I needed until now. Chances are, the average viewer is never going to witness a real life poisoning, so how the hell are any of us going to know if a poison scene is accurate? Well, Dr. Cyrus Rangan is here to break it all down. Hate to break it to you, but the "Hail Hydra" poisoning in "Captain America: The First Avenger" wouldn't have happened quite like that, but it is based on a genuine World War II Nazi practice, so Marvel gets half-credit. We already knew "Breaking Bad" got the money laundering scheme right, but it turns out they totally nailed it when it came to poisoning too. The producers clearly did their homework. If there's any takeaway, Dr. Rangan stresses that the "sucking out the venom" trick does NOT work. I repeat: DON'T TRY TO SUCK OUT VENOM! THAT'S A MOVIE TRICK!
Stuntwoman Cassandra Ebner breaks down some action
Cassandra Ebner, an award winning actress, stuntwoman, and writer sits down with the Corridor Crew for another one of their reaction videos, this time breaking down some of the best and worst stunt performances in Hollywood. Ebner has worked on hugely popular shows like "Game of Thrones," "Arrow," "The Flash," "The 100," and "Supernatural," in addition to film work in "Shazam," "Warcraft," "Power Rangers," 'Dead Rising," and "Monster Trucks," so she knows her stuff.
In this video, Ebner provides some behind the scenes information on how she pulled off some of the stunts in "Shazam" before playfully joining the hosts with rightful critiques of bad shooting scenes in "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," and whatever the heck that crawling thing was that Charlize Theron did in "Æon Flux." Ebner is an absolute delight to watch on screen and the video serves as yet another example as to why the Academy Awards desperately needs to highlight stunt work. Remember kids, when it comes to stunts, less clothes means less safety.