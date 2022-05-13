Alexander Skarsgård And Dane DeHaan Will Play Reluctant Tiger Hunters In The Tiger

"The Northman" star Alexander Skarsgård is teaming up with Dane DeHaan, producer Darren Aronofsky, and Ukrainian writer-director Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi for "The Tiger," a film adaptation of the bestselling book by John Vaillant. As Amleth in "The Northman," Skarsgård may be eager to avenge his father, save his mother, and kill his uncle Fjölnir, but his character in "The Tiger" will be considerably less eager to hunt a tiger that killed a poacher in self-defense.

"The Tiger" is based on "a true story of vengeance of survival," as the subtitle calls it. Variety reports that Skarsgård will star in it as "the leader of a group of men tasked with protecting the endangered cats from poachers and loggers." His character's name is Vanzin and "his sense of duty is tested when he's charged with hunting down and exterminating a tiger" that, in the book, is a man-eater. Dehaan is said to be circling the role of "Kanchuga, a young environmental scientist and newest member of [Vanzin's] team."

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine adds another real-world dimension to "The Tiger," given its setting in the Russian Far East and Slaboshpytskyi's Ukrainian nationality. Slaboshpytskyi's feature-length directorial debut was "The Tribe," a dialogue-free film in which the characters communicate solely in sign language without subtitles. In a statement to Variety about "The Tiger," he said: