FX Announces Premiere Dates For Multiple Shows, Including What We Do In The Shadows Season 4

While July and early August belong to returning shows, FX is bookending its summer schedule with plenty of new programming. "The Old Man," starring Jeff Bridges as an off-the-grid former CIA agent, premieres June 16 on FX. It's be shortly followed by "The Bear," an FX on Hulu series about a chef (Jeremy Allen White) returning to Chicago after his brother's suicide, which streams June 23.

"Welcome To Wrexham" is the only docuseries on the summer line-up, but it seems like it's guaranteed to appeal to comedy fans, too. The series, which will premiere August 24 on FX, documents what happens when one of the oldest football clubs in the world gets bought out by two unlikely new owners–Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The show, which is set in North Wales, essentially sounds like a real-life "Ted Lasso" anchored by the "Deadpool" actor and the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator and star.

Finally, the FX summer slate rounds out with two frankly wild sounding new series. First, the animated comedy "Little Demon" stars Aubrey Plaza as the mom of a pre-teen antichrist who she co-father with Satan. Satan, naturally, will be played by Danny DeVito. We have some time to let this absolutely bonkers premise and casting sink in, as the show premieres August 25 on FXX. If that's not enough off-the-wall TV for one season, FX on Hulu is also launching a limited series called "The Patient," which sees a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson) hold his therapist (Steve Carrell) hostage in an attempt to instigate a breakthrough that'll stop him from killing.

This is a lot to digest (especially the DeVito as a satanic baby daddy part), but it's obvious FX and its offshoots will be home to some bold and entertaining TV this summer. The new line-up kicks off June 16, 2022 with "The Old Man" on FX.