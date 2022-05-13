Moon Knight Wasn't Really Flying, He Was Falling With Style, Head Writer Clarifies

Is he gliding through the air, oh wait — is he actually flying? This was my knee-jerk reaction to seeing Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) fly his way to Cairo (with Khonshu's aid) in the season finale of the recently-wrapped Disney+ show. Moon Knight, as a character, has always been one full of surprises — as the character has not been an integral part of the popular consciousness until now — allowing great leeway for the extent of his powers, courtesy of being the Fist of Khonshu.

However, "Moon Knight" head writer Jeremy Slater clarified to ComicBook.com that the superhero was technically not flying, in the general sense of the term, but "riding this sort of air current at 200 miles an hour." Sounds a bit like flying to me, but Slater explains the difference between Moon Knight's flight and that of another superhero, like Captain Marvel:

"God, again, I'm not a 100% sure [about Moon Knight flying] because in the script it was, he was using his cape as a sort of parasail. And Khonshu was like, 'I'm the God of the night skies.' And the idea in the script was that Khonshu summons up this incredible sort of jet stream of air, and he catches that. And he's riding this sort of air current at 200 miles an hour towards Cairo. Clearly, it was sort of visualized a slightly different way in the show. So I think it's a little bit up in the air. I don't think he can necessarily fly like Captain Marvel."

Legit flying or not, the sequence, especially when his cape takes on the crescent moon shape and is interposed with the actual moon, is pretty badass.