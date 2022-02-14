How Moon Knight Handles Marc Spector's Mental Health Struggles

The next big adventure for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is "Moon Knight," which arrives on Disney+ in late March. The trailers have made it crystal clear that this is going to be a pretty bizarre addition to the MCU, with Oscar Isaac playing a superhero with a strange multiple personality disorder. But how exactly are these mental health issues going to be handled on screen? Isaac and the show's head writer Jeremy Slater recently weighed in on the matter.

Speaking in the upcoming issue of Empire, it's explained that Steven Grand and Marc Spector, Isaac's two personalities, have a mental health condition that "is presented in a fictionalized way in the show." Even so, the actor tried to approach it in a very real, meaningful way.

"What I love most about this thing is that it's an exploration of a mind that doesn't know itself,' Isaac says. "A human being that doesn't know his own brain. I found that really moving: what the mind is capable of as far as survival. But the workload was massive: the technical challenge of embodying these different characters, physically, the way I manifest my body ... It required a lot of energy."

Slater also weighed in on the matter, going so far as to say that Isaac took a Shakesperian approach to this unique Marvel Comics superhero.