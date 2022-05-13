Mr. Mayor Canceled After 2 Seasons, The Endgame Axed At NBC
It's hard to say goodbye when the TV cancellations start rolling in and, depending on what gets the axe, it doesn't exactly get easier. NBC revealed on Wednesday, May 12, that shows "Mr. Mayor" and "Keenan" would be canceled, as well as the Morena Baccarin-led "The Endgame," which has only been around for a season.
TV Line reports that "The Endgame" — which has only been on air for one season — was averaging 3.6 million viewers weekly and had acquired an 0.4 demo rating. It was ranked 13 out of 14 in the drama demographic for NBC and 12 out of 14 for its audience. The show's May 2 series finale, which ended with a cliffhanger, is now its series finale as well.
The heist drama followed criminal mastermind Elena Federova (Baccerin), an international arms dealer who organizes meticulous bank heists throughout Manhattan — yet no one knows exactly why. FBI agent Val Turner, played by Ryan Michelle Bathé, is driven to piece together and, ultimately, thwart Federova's destructive plans. The show also starred Costa Ronin as Elena's husband Sergey, Kamal Bolden as Val's husband Owen, and Jordan Johnson-Hinds as Agent Anthony Flowers.
While "The Endgame" had an exciting premise — and an equally compelling lead antagonist in Baccarin, who is perhaps best known for her feisty yet sweet turn as Deadpool's girlfriend, Vanessa, in the comic book movie franchise — it's clear that numbers will always take precedent over creativity, at least when it comes to primetime television.
No one (show) is safe
As for "Mr. Mayor", TV Line reports that the ratings for the series weren't initially very strong, but their following did keep them on air for a second season. During that second season, the numbers dwindled further, averaging 2.4 million viewers weekly and acquiring an 0.4 demo rating. The show's May 3 episode hit a low for both of those figures, and thus, the show's season finale on May 17 will now be its season finale.
The short-lived sitcom starred veteran actor Ted Danson as Neil Bremer, a wealthy business mogul who decides to run for mayor of Los Angeles for kicks — and actually wins. The move complicates his world and opens up his eyes to a wealth of political blockades and the slow-moving realities of the system. Holly Hunter costarred as deputy mayor Arpi Meskimen, a 30-year veteran on the city council who is an asset due to her years of service in local government. Vella Lovell costarred as chief of staff Mikaela Shaw, while Mike Cabellon (an excellent comedian who happens to be an old friend of mine) costarred as chief strategist Tommy Tomás. "Saturday Night Live" veteran Bobby Moynihan rounded out the cast as communications director Jayden Kwapis.
The comedic chops on "Mr. Mayor" are truly in a class of their own, and it's definitely sad to see the series come to an end. Between the veteran talent and the newcomers, there was a lot more possibility on this sweet little show, but it looks like Danson's mayor term is officially over for good.