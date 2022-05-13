Mr. Mayor Canceled After 2 Seasons, The Endgame Axed At NBC

It's hard to say goodbye when the TV cancellations start rolling in and, depending on what gets the axe, it doesn't exactly get easier. NBC revealed on Wednesday, May 12, that shows "Mr. Mayor" and "Keenan" would be canceled, as well as the Morena Baccarin-led "The Endgame," which has only been around for a season.

TV Line reports that "The Endgame" — which has only been on air for one season — was averaging 3.6 million viewers weekly and had acquired an 0.4 demo rating. It was ranked 13 out of 14 in the drama demographic for NBC and 12 out of 14 for its audience. The show's May 2 series finale, which ended with a cliffhanger, is now its series finale as well.

The heist drama followed criminal mastermind Elena Federova (Baccerin), an international arms dealer who organizes meticulous bank heists throughout Manhattan — yet no one knows exactly why. FBI agent Val Turner, played by Ryan Michelle Bathé, is driven to piece together and, ultimately, thwart Federova's destructive plans. The show also starred Costa Ronin as Elena's husband Sergey, Kamal Bolden as Val's husband Owen, and Jordan Johnson-Hinds as Agent Anthony Flowers.

While "The Endgame" had an exciting premise — and an equally compelling lead antagonist in Baccarin, who is perhaps best known for her feisty yet sweet turn as Deadpool's girlfriend, Vanessa, in the comic book movie franchise — it's clear that numbers will always take precedent over creativity, at least when it comes to primetime television.