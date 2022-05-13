The Morning Watch: Designing Moon Knight's Armor, On Set With The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, Find out how the team behind Marvel's "Moon Knight" series brought the armor designs to life for the two different iterations of the character. Plus, Prime Video takes us behind the scenes of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season 4 to reveal a look at the production design. And finally, the crafty chefs from the Babish Culinary Universe are back with another recipe you didn't know you needed: the Kelp Nougat Crunch snack as seen in "SpongeBob SquarePants."