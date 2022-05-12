Mortal Kombat 2 Writer Promises A Longtime Fan Favorite Fighter Will Appear

The 2021 "Mortal Kombat" movie had its fans and detractors, but one thing most people agreed on was a need for a big, likable personality that wasn't Kano (Josh Lawson). Kano was great, but having the only really charismatic character be a huge jerk was a letdown for some fans. Thankfully, the "Mortal Kombat" video game roster is massive, and there are plenty of important characters that could make the movie sequel shine. While my favorite fighter, Mileena (played by Sisi Stringer above), was actually pretty great in the 2021 film, some fans might have been disappointed not to see their hero, Johnny Cage. He's the all-American hero of the "Mortal Kombat" series, a movie star who does martial arts and really likes sunglasses. Cage is a fun character who brings quite a bit of comedy to the game series, and his absence was clearly felt in the movie.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, "Moon Knight" scribe Jeremy Slater, who will be writing "Mortal Kombat 2," teased that Cage was definitely coming to the sequel. At the end of the first movie, Cole Young (Lewis Tan) goes to Hollywood to find Cage and recruit him, so the setup is already there, and Slater confirmed there's more Cage to come.