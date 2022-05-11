David Cronenberg Already Planning Next Movie The Shrouds, Starring Vincent Cassel As A Man Trying To Contact The Dead

New David Cronenberg movies don't come around very often, making each one into a kind of event for those on his particular wavelength. Rising from the ether every so often like some kind of profoundly disturbed Godzilla, the filmmaker seems to take a unique pleasure out of alternately delighting and repulsing the exact kind of viewer whose movie tastes are best summed up by that Sicko meme. Having movies like "Scanners," "The Fly," and the upcoming "Crimes of the Future" under his belt — the last of which the director has already warned may lead to quite a few disgusted walkouts — will probably have that effect! But just when fans may have worried that Cronenberg would take another lengthy hiatus after his next feature debuts, the film gods have seen fit to bless us with good news today.

It's certainly shaping up to be a very busy Cannes Film Festival for David Cronenberg. While he gears up to debut "Crimes of the Future" at the prestigious festival later this month, Variety reports that he'll also be making a major sales pitch for his next effort. Titled "The Shrouds," the production will see Cronenberg reuniting with a very familiar face. Actor Vincent Cassel has starred in previous Cronenberg movies, such as 2007's "Eastern Promises" and 2011's "A Dangerous Method," and he'll once again reteam with the horror filmmaker as the lead in "The Shrouds." Playing a character named Karsh, Cassel's role is described to be that of "an innovative businessman and grieving widower, who builds a device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud."

Cronenberg will write and direct the film, with filming set to begin in March of 2023.