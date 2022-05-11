Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Arrives In Theaters This Summer

Akira Toriyama's "Dragon Ball" manga series took the world by storm since its premiere in the pages of Shueisha's "Weekly Shonen Jump" in 1984, retaining its popularity ever since. With this came a string of movies, games, anime, and of course, "Dragon Ball" merchandise, eventually leading to the "Dragon Ball Super" movies of the recent past. "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" will be released via a collaboration between Crunchyroll and Toei Animation, with both subbed and dubbed versions available on release.

Check out some of the theatrical stills released for the latest "Dragon Ball" film:

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle the global distribution of the film, which will release on all major continents. Rahul Purini, President at Crunchyroll, talked at length about the legacy of the "Dragon Ball" franchise, and how the latest installment will satiate superfans:

"For more than 30 years, the Dragon Ball franchise has delighted fans around the globe who have followed the world's greatest warriors who defend Earth from forces of evil. We're thrilled to partner with Toei Animation to bring fans the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super to the legion of superfans eager to continue the adventure and to grow the anime audiences who are discovering it for the first time."

Interestingly, Toriyama himself is closely involved with the upcoming film, and one can hope that the narrative will do justice to the arcs of beloved, fan-favorite characters. Helmed by Tetsurô Kodama, who previously worked on "Kuma no Gakkou" and "Tokyo Onlypic," "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" boasts a huge voice cast.

The Japanese voice cast includes Masako Nozawa (Gohan, Goku, and Goten), Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo), Yūko Minaguchi (Pan), Ryō Horikawa (Vegeta), Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin), Aya Hisakawa (Bulma), Takeshi Kusao (Trunks), Miki Itō (Android 18), Bin Shimada (Broly), Kōichi Yamadera (Beerus), among others. The English voice cast for the dub version has not been announced yet.

Check out the official synopsis for the upcoming film:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan... What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

"Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" will premiere in Japan on June 11, 2022. The film's worldwide release is slated for sometime in August 2022.