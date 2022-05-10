The Wizard Of Oz Is Going Down The Yellow Brick Road Back To Theaters This Summer

According to a report in Collider, "The Wizard of Oz" will be re-released in theaters for two days only, on June 5 and 6, 2022 by Fathom Events. This is set to coincide with the birthday of star Judy Garland, born on June 10, 1922. She would be 100.

"The Wizard of Oz" premiered on August 10, 1939, at the Orpheum Theater in Green Bay, WI, followed by additional premieres on the 15th at Grauman's Chinese in Los Angeles, and on the 17th at Loew's Capitol in New York City. Its nationwide opening was only in a few cities, and "The Wizard of Oz" toured the country for several years, the common release model at the time. Shot in Technicolor and boasting wild and impressive production design — not to mention notable songs by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg — "The Wizard of Oz" caught the public's attention immediately, and it ended up being nominated for multiple Academy Awards including Best Picture (which it lost to "Gone with the Wind").

Seeing how deeply entrenched "The Wizard of Oz" has become in the American consciousness — it is arguably the most famous movie of all time — re-releases have been common in the decades since its release, and MGM frequently remasters "Oz" to make sure it remains good looking for each passing generation. Multiple books have been written about "Oz," with some scholars pointing out that it might stand as an ur-example of Joseph Campbell's "The Hero's Journey." It's not unfair to compare this busy and expensive studio product from the 1930s to The Epic of Gilgamesh.

At 83, "The Wizard of Oz" is still enchanting, and it seems fitting that it should see the big screen every few years.