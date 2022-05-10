A Different Beloved Actor Almost Played Brad Pitt's Part In The Lost City

What if, instead of an actor who was huge in the '90s, is going through a bit of a renaissance, and looks great with long hair, we had another actor who was huge in the '90s, is going through a bit of a renaissance, and looks great with long hair? That's right, instead of Brad Pitt, we almost had Keanu Reeves in "The Lost City," which is such an obvious choice it's kind of disappointing it never happened.

Speaking to Screen Rant, co-director Adam Nee said they initially wanted Keanu for the role. Of course, the man is busy being a total badass in the best action franchise of the past few years, and things didn't work out.

"I think we thought it was gonna be Keanu Reeves initially, but he was tied up with John Wick and that's where we were like, 'Brad was always our first choice,' but we didn't think it was gonna happen. Then [Sandra] did Bullet Train and it came together. And I love Keanu, he would've been fun too."

It wasn't just "Bullet Train" that was responsible for Pitt joining the film. More specifically, it was all due to Pitt's hairdresser, who he shares with Bullock, and who managed to convince Pitt to give the script for "The Lost City" a chance because of what the character's hair would look like. The end result, of course, is absolutely gorgeous, but that's beside the point.

Don't feel bad for Keanu, though, he's doing well for himself. For one, he's about to be Batman.

"The Lost City" is already available to watch from the comfort of your own home, under two months after the film was released in theaters, a very much welcome change to the industry that the pandemic brought.