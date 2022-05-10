Pachinko DP Florian Hoffmeister On Blurring Barriers Through Imagery [Interview]

How was it working with Soo Hugh again? I think you both first met on "The Terror."

That was indeed a very special collaboration because, as you know, it takes place in the Arctic. Of all places, we had to shoot it in Budapest on a stage. All the lighting was deliberate. The reason I'm saying that is because it was such a partly technically challenging, but also creatively, such a rewarding experience. Of course, you built a lot of trust and also a form of creative language with Soo Hugh and there was another guy, Dave Kajganich. Both of them were co-running the show. I knew that she was working on "Pachinko," and in the most ideal world, something like friendship sustains after the work. I tend not to expect to be asked again, necessarily. I keep a humble distance because there are so many good cinematographers, and there might be a far better choice — somebody who has a different point of view.

So I knew she was working on it but I wasn't really counting on [being involved]. But then she did send me the scripts. I read, and first, I thought, "God, this is so Korean. I don't know what I would bring to the table." But I kept on reading. Then it came to episode 3, where Isak proposes to young Sunja, the idea of taking her to Japan. I thought that scene was so remarkably written. It's such an existentialist point in which the characters find themselves. They find, in that conversation, such a grown-up way of talking about it. Grown-up, for lack of better words, but it was such an adult — they're so young, they have to make a really difficult decision, and they're absolutely adult about it.

"In the Mood for Love" by Wong Kar-Wai — that was a film of my time at film school. That was a milestone in terms of how you could depict love and longing. I thought that scene resonated so much with me. By the time I had read episode 3, I said, "I don't care. I need to shoot this. I want to shoot it."

Then it got quiet for a little while. They had signed Kogonada, and he arranged a phone conversation. We spoke long, and I admire him for his work as a video essayist. I'd seen lots of his stuff. He had also seen a couple of films I shot for the British director Terence Davies, so there was some common ground. Then I got the job! It was good to reunite with her. I think she's a remarkable writer and an intense showrunner. To pull off a show in Korean and Japanese, get it subtitled — that takes some power of will.

What did you learn from trying to ensure that the imagery can cross or blur the cultural or language barriers inherent in this project?

I sometimes say cheekily — it's not really true — but I sometimes say, "I don't even know anymore how to switch on a camera." I try to stay away as far as I can from the technicalities of doing cinematography. That's not necessarily because I'm not interested, but because I think that, especially in digital cinematography, there are so many little details that you can obsess about, information that actually distracts you from what it means to create an image. My core interest is visual intuition and curiosity. That's what motivates me. Of course, it's a gigantic luxury to go to a country that you don't know much about, that you don't understand the language. All of that is terribly stimulating.

When I started working outside of Germany quite early in my career, I shot a lot in Britain, and I could photograph a red telephone booth with the greatest joy, because to me it was foreign. There is that kind of engagement. I think the chance that lies in that is that, in a way, because you are motivated by this curiosity, that it also becomes a vehicle which you can use to transport a foreign viewer into this world. Ideally, you would be motivated by the same curiosity upon looking at this very Korean/Japanese/Asian context, and saying, "Oh!" Then suddenly, you find yourself, after 10 minutes or 15 minutes, already in the story. Suddenly, they're human beings, and it doesn't really matter what their cultural identity is. I think that's how I would define it on a practical level.

Of course, it's challenging because there's a lot of people that speak English very well in Korea. There's been a lot of people who also returned to Korea from the States due to Covid, younger people. We did have [interpreters] with us who were very savvy. But still, for example, my grips, they just didn't speak any English. Everything had to go through [interpreters]. If you have a complicated crane move, where four people move a crane and you wear these Bluetooth headsets and try to communicate with four people at a time, everything has to go through one [interpreter] who also wears the headset. That was a funny procedure!