Pachinko Star Minha Kim On Crafting Sunja's Emotional Journey [Interview]

What was it about Sunja that drew you to "Pachinko?"

The novel itself was really beautiful and I had a lot of connections to Sunja. This whole beautiful journey, and how she survived in this hard world, drew me to this project.

Because of that massive weight on her shoulders? When she's introduced to us, they call her the person who will carry on her family's legacy.

There's a lot of variations as she grows during the story. She confronts all these obstacles when she's growing up — she had a baby and she had a lot of tragedies in her life. So it shows a lot of differentiation, even though she's really young.

Was Sunja a collaboration between you and the other two actors playing her?

Yeah, it is a beautiful collaboration with Yu-na and YJ, because we were portraying the same character, just at a different age. We had very little chance to meet each other on the set. So I had a lot of conversations with the writers, or [showrunner] Soo [Hugh], and our directors. So it was not only my thoughts that portrayed Sunja.

One of her biggest emotional moments comes from just a scene with her mother and a bowl of rice, and I'm guessing that moment will bring everyone to tears. What was it like reading that scene on the page?

Every time I read that scenes, I cried so much. So on the set, I tried not to cry a lot. I don't know why, but that's why the food itself has a great energy. Like, it's not only the food, it's about the message. So every time I looked at the rice on the set, I couldn't stop crying.

What did you think of the way food factored into the story?

It takes up a lot of percentage, the food itself, because in our country, food is kind of like a language and it contains a lot of culture. So it's not only about eating things. It's about conveying our feelings, and our affection to each other. So it takes a great role in our show, too.